Big Little Lies 2 might premiere in June, Nicole Kidman shares

Actor Nicole Kidman has hinted that the second season of the hit HBO series Big Little Lies might start airing from June this year.

Advertising

Appearing alongside her husband, singer Keith Urban, on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live recently, the 51-year-old actor said the season two is still in the post-production phase.

“June, I think. We’re looking at June,” Kidman said when host Andy Cohen asked her about the premiere date.

“We’re still in the midst of editing it, but thanks for asking ’cause we’re glad that people are excited about it,” she added.

Advertising

In the second season, veteran actor and multiple Oscar winner Meryl Streep will join the series’ original cast that includes Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley.

The Big Little Lies season two, having seven episodes, is being directed by Andrea Arnold. Kidman and Witherspoon also serve as executive producers on the show.

HBO is yet to officially announce the show’s premiere date.