Nick Jonas to double up as Saturday Night Live’s host and guest, Priyanka Chopra is ‘so proud’

Pop star Nick Jonas has been booked by Saturday Night Live (SNL) as its host as well as musical guest for the show’s upcoming episode on February 27. The “Sucker” hitmaker couldn’t contain his excitement as he revealed the news to his fans on social media late Saturday evening. Nick shared a picture of three vertically arranged cards, out of which two had “Nick Jonas” written on them while the third one featured “Feb 27”, suggesting the musician’s double role on the late-night comedy sketch show.

“A dream come true. Let’s get it @nbcsnl!! See you February 27th!” wrote Nick Jonas alongside the photo. Although he has performed on SNL before, this will be Jonas’ first time appearing as the host, as well as his debut in the double duty, according to the Variety. Jonas’ doting wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacted to his post and stated how “proud” she is of her husband’s upcoming project. Priyanka posted an Instagram story, showering love at the singer.

Priyanka Chopra is excited about Nick Jonas’ upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra is excited about Nick Jonas’ upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

The White Tiger star, who is currently living in London owing to her film and series’ shoots, also sent balloons for the musician to share his happiness. “My wife surprised me (all the way from London) with this today. Thank you @priyankachopra you’re the best. SNL here we come!” Nick Jonas wrote alongside the video of the surprise Priyanka planned for him.

On Saturday Night Live, Jonas will perform his newly announced single “Spaceman”, which will drop two days before his SNL appearance, on February 25. Jonas last appeared on Saturday Night Live in 2019. He later reunited with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas to perform as the Jonas Brothers, marking a decade since they had previously been the musical guests on the show. He also performed as a solo artiste in a 2016 episode hosted by Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Jonas is the latest artiste to be booked as both the host and the musical guest on SNL after performers Harry Styles, Chance the Rapper, Halsey and Drake. Besides SNL, Jonas will be returning to the judge’s chair for the 20th season of singing reality show The Voice that premieres on March 1, and four days later will see the release of his upcoming film Chaos Walking.