Nia Sharma on staying away from fiction shows: ‘May be they have stopped considering me’

Nia Sharma says it was her ‘desperation’ that got her to sign Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The celebrity dance reality show made a comeback after five years, with Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi taking on the judges’ mantle. Speaking to indianexpress.com, the Jamai Raja actor shared that ever since she entered the business, Jhalak was on her wish list.

“It is the most attractive show, so grand and classy. It’s the most glamorous show and I won’t lie I have dreamt of being on the stage. But when it was my time to actually do the show, it took a break. Today, I feel lucky that I was the first contestant to come on board, and I cannot wait to live this journey. The last few weeks have been excruciating and too much hard work but I will leave no stones unturned. I am back on screen after a while and I want to make the most of it,” she shared.

While Nia Sharma ended up in the top five on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, she did take home the trophy in the show’s spin-off ‘Made in India’. It featured contestants from across seasons and was shot for the first time in the country during the pandemic. Calling herself competitive, the actor said that she’s entered the dance show to win it. “At this stage of my career, I don’t take up projects to get more popularity or money. I want to excel in everything I do. I want to win it by all means, and I will give my all to take home the trophy,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

However, Nia added that she realises that she’s not the best dancer around and has to fight it hard. Analysing her skills, the actor said, “I am not a professional dancer, and have no finesse. I am all over the place and quite blah (laughs). To compete on this stage, you need grace and techniques. I am jittery as every little mistake of yours would be said on your face, on national television. I am scared but I want to give my best.”

Calling her co-contestants the ‘coolest set of people’, she added that everyone has been cheering each other. Naming Amruta Khanvilkar, Gunjan Sinha and Gashmeer Mahajani as the ones she is scared of, Nia said that these celebs have a natural flair, making them stand out on the stage.

In Photos | Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestants ready to rock

On being asked about the dance icon she grew up admiring, the actor quickly named Urmila Matondkar. “I have loved her performance in Haye Rama (Rangeela), and those beach numbers. She has looked so amazing and I wish I can do something like that in my career.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Talking about her career, Nia Sharma said that she never saw so much success coming her way. Calling it an ‘unplanned and organic’, the actor said she couldn’t have asked for more. “I didn’t set my eyes here but I want to go far more ahead. However, I also want to celebrate my place now.” When asked what’s keeping her away from fiction for so long, the 31-year-old smiled to say, “Maybe there aren’t enough roles for me. I guess they have stopped considering me. But there are no deliberate efforts from my side to not take up work. I am also the girl who believes that if there’s something for me, I will get it.”

Advertisement

Lastly, discussing the trolling she has to face on social media, Nia Sharma shared that while earlier it used to affect her, she doesn’t care any more. In the first episode of the show, she had spoken about being judged on her looks and style. Stating that she is all game for the negativity, the actor added, “If people want to troll me, most welcome. Make me more famous. As for me, I am happy in my life, chilling about. I don’t deal with all that anymore.”

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 airs on Colors.