Friday, April 30, 2021
Nia Sharma hits out at ‘woke celebrities’ asking people to get vaccinated: ‘Kindly mention centres that have it readily available’

Nia Sharma urged the "woke" Indian celebrities to mention the name of the centres that have the vaccine "readily available."

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 30, 2021 10:28:40 am
Nia Sharma is known for her work in TV shows like Behenein, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Jamai Raja, Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, among others.

TV actor Nia Sharma has pointed out the scarcity of Covid-19 vaccines in the country and urged the ‘woke’ Indian celebrities to “mention the name of the centres that have it readily available.” She also said that people are queuing up in their thousands and are still not getting their vaccine dose.

Nia tweeted, “Every woke celebrity of this nation urging people to get vaccinated…Kindly mention the name of the centres that have it readily available at this moment so that people queuing up in thousands for days now don’t look stupid. P.S we need to get vaccinated.”

Nia Sharma said that people are queuing up in their thousands and are still not getting their vaccine dose.

Nia also shared the tweet as an Instagram story and wrote, “Until then please slow down with your sanctimonious talk of ‘go get vaccinated.’

Nia Sharma is known for her work in shows like Behenein, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Jamai Raja, Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, among others.

The central government opened registrations for the entire adult population on April 28 to begin vaccination from April 1 in the third phase of rollout. Despite 1.33 crore sign-ins on the Co-WIN platform, many states say they do not have the stocks and cannot open vaccinations for those below the age of 45 years on the stipulated date.

The government had also allowed Serum Institute of India (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) to sell 50 per cent of their new stock directly to states, private hospitals and corporates.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
