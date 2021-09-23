Nia Sharma says TV actors are told they are not ready for films: ‘And are the Bollywood star kids ready?

Television actor Nia Sharma doesn’t hesitate twice when it comes to expressing her opinions on touchy subjects. Recently, the actor opened up about the level of caustic hate she receives, the strange concept of fake international awards as well as her comments online that earned her so much backlash. She also revealed that she was offered a minuscule role for Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, and she turned it down, calling the conversation a waste of time.

Nia, who became well-known for playing TV bahus such as Manvi and Roshni in the shows Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja, had earlier said that actors who are not so active on Instagram, are missing out on roles. When RJ Siddharth Kanan asked her about this, she said, “I don’t have that problem, I have that following because of the shows that I have done. I am still adored and loved for the character I played in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, not for the Nia Sharma I am today.”

Nia said that people cannot associate her look today with the image of the perfect bahu in traditional clothing in the shows. “People hate me for how I look and carry myself. Nia has been hated to another level. But I am loved for Roshni and Manvi. I know our Indian audience are accustomed to seeing us in those little nice Punjabi suits and a girl should be the bahu of the house. I respect that. ”

She continued, “But if my Instagram account gets deleted, I’ll still get work, because that Instagram account came later and my work came first. Instagram is more like a business and we are making money out it.”

She mentioned Mouli Ganguli’s recent article in which she said people beyond 40 and 45 are actors, they’re not here to impress you with reels. “They are not supposed to. You can’t compare apples and oranges. Mouli Ganguly, Achint Kaur, and Varun Badola — they’re bang on, you take the senior actors of the industry, we can’t reach their level of acting.”

Nia had also requested fans to not vote for her for international awards. She had also slammed those actors who basked in the glory of such ‘bogus awards’. “Priyanka Chopra gave her entire life to become an international icon, not many can do that. You don’t get an international award in a Mumbai hotel. You haven’t done a single project outside Mumbai, outside. We can’t keep doing things just to put it on Instagram.” She also added that this award function had approached her, for international style icon. “I am not a national one, when did I become an international one? So I turned it down. And what is the authenticity?” Nia also mentioned that she will still look stylish, regardless of whether she holds the award.

Nia mentioned that she does not want to walk into a film director or producer’s office and be underestimated because she comes from the television industry. “Have you met a big Bollywood director or producer who said this to you also?” she was asked. “No but Manikarnika ke liye ek meeting thi itna sa role ke liye (there was a meeting for a bit part in Manikarnika). It was a stupid conversation. I didn’t go again. Kuch faayda nahi tha uss conversation ka (It was not a worthwhile conversation), it was a waste of time. And then he was like, ‘you look so hot’. I was like, ‘seriously?’”

She continued, “Someone has the audacity to tell me that I am not ready for Bollywood, and you look at a Bollywood star kid, are they ready? I am sorry. So please don’t tell I am not ready. We all know who those people are, good for them, they’re getting good movies, but take the name aside, will you look twice at them? I am sorry, it’s the reality, fair, they’re doing very well. Good for them.”