People find it difficult to accept TV stars in bold roles: Nia Sharma on Vikram Bhatt’s Twisted

Television star Nia Sharma says viewers do not easily accept actors from small screen in bold roles as they are used to watching them in the characters of ‘bahu’ or ‘beti’. The actress says the digital space gives more space to an artiste to experiment with roles as compared to TV. “People find it difficult to fit actors in any role as they (actors) have done certain kind of parts on television and that is very degrading, demeaning and regressive. TV isn’t a wide medium when it comes to boldness on the small screen because of the audience.

“It reaches out to the audience but keeping the traditions intact. The only medium where people are truly exploring themselves and going out to experiment is the digital space,” Nia said.

Nia rose to fame with the shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamaai Raja. She is now a part of a web series by Vikram Bhatt, called Twisted. The actress says she was a little apprehensive doing bold scenes in the web series due to the kinds of roles she has done in the small screen.

“People have played roles like these before and done bold scenes on-screen but just because my background is television, people will blow it out of proportion. Everything I am doing is normal, but just because I’ve played a role of ‘bahu’ and ‘beti’, people will not take it easily.”

Twisted goes on air on March 30.

