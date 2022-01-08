Nia Sharma says she had ‘ugly fights’ over non-payment of dues, threatened producers with ‘ultimatums’

Popular TV actor Nia Sharma has spoken about having to fight producers for payments for her work in the early days of her career. She was speaking to Bollywood Bubble when she said she said that it shouldn’t come as a surprise that many TV actors who have to shoot regularly are taken for granted by channels and producers.

Nia is best known for shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel.

“You’re on a TV set, you’re working every day. Of course you’re taken for granted. You’re treated like a mule, not like an actor,” she said. Nia noted that in the world of web series, things are better and actors are given due respect. She made her streaming debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Twisted, in 2017. She has also been a part of Jamai 2.0.

Nia went on to say that she has worked in terrible conditions. “There is no other way to put it. Bad treatment, bad behaviour, they think you’re their labourer. You come at 9 am and work till 9 pm. But if you didn’t complete your shoot, you are called ‘unprofessional’,” she said.

She also revealed that even after working diligently she had to ‘beg’ for payments. But she stood her ground. “I have gone through that, and I have fought, fought ugly fights. I used to stand outside the studio. Until my payment is made, I would not work. Yes, I’ve given ultimatums because there was no other way my payment was going to be made.”

It should not come as a shock that the world of glamour and showbiz has a side. Many actors, usually female, have narrated horror stories about long working hours and irregular compensation over the years.