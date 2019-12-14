I have a fabulous role in Naagin 4: Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma’s Naagin will air on Colors. Nia Sharma’s Naagin will air on Colors.

The fourth season of Naagin is all set to hit TV screens. Starring Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin in the lead roles, the show will also feature Vijayendra Kumeria and Sayantani Ghosh in pivotal roles.

Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel will revolve around Brinda (Sharma) and Nayantara (Bhasin), whose lives are intertwined due to their scarred past and will have a bearing on their future.

Sharing her excitement of being part of the Naagin franchise, Nia Sharma, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, said, “Excited is an understatement. I am really happy and satisfied with this project. I know I will be working for the next 10 months, have a fabulous role and will be on television. I am super happy and don’t think it could have been any better.”

While people associate Sharma with glamorous roles, she will be seen playing a plain Jane character in the supernatural drama. Revealing details about her role, the actor said, “Brinda is very different from what I have played previously. Honestly, people usually consider me for negative or glam characters. Hats off to Balaji Telefilms for considering me for this role. I feel the audiences connect more with simple characters. I am very happy with my role.”

Giving more insight into the storyline, the 29-year-old said, “Jasmin (Bhasin) is playing the naagin, who comes to avenge her parents’ death. Our fates are somehow connected and that’s why we keep crossing each other’s path. Every action has an effect on the other’s life. I too don’t know how the story will progress later though.”

Revealing that she won’t play a naagin, Nia Sharma said, “I wish I could also play a naagin. I would definitely miss it.” When we further quizzed her on sharing screen space with Jasmin Bhasin, she laughed to say, “I am really unhappy. I wanted to be the solo lead. But the concept of Naagin 4 was about two heroines, so I can’t help it.”

The previous seasons of Naagin topped the rating chart. However, it faced an equal amount of criticism as a section tagged the genre as regressive and senseless. Sharma, who is making her debut in the supernatural genre, also shared her two cents on the topic.

“Arjun Bijlani, who is a dear friend, recently reminded me that I had laughed at one of his scenes in Naagin. So he said that he will now leave no chance to pull my legs. We are friends and we laugh at it. I also see no harm in all the memes that get created. I feel the show has only done good to everyone. All those who were part of the show became stars. And the audience loves the show. So I don’t think we should be even focusing on the negativity,” she stated.

Heaping praises on the production house, Nia Sharma said, “Initially, I had my reservations given that there are all kinds of rumours around big production companies. But my personal experience has been so fulfilling. The director of our show keeps telling me that I should tell him if I have any worries. And that I am the heroine of the show, and should always look best. They pamper us and it’s the best thing for any artiste.”

PHOTOS | Meet the actors of Naagin 4

The Jamai Raja actor has been featuring in the Asia’s Sexiest Women list for years now, and is at number eight this year. Stating that it’s flattering to be there, Sharma said, “After the list, people have started seeing me in a different light. People had never considered me as good looking and sexy before that. Now, they have a different perspective about me. As for me, well, I am enjoying all the limelight.”

Starting December 14, Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel will air Saturday-Sunday at 8 pm Colors.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd