Nia Sharma on joining Ishq Mein Marjawan: Excited to be back on television with such a strong role

Popular television star Nia Sharma is all set to enter Colors’ daily Ishq Mein Marjawan. Stepping into Alisha Panwar’s shoes, Nia will be seen as the new Arohi. After getting a new face via a plastic surgery, Arohi will be back in Deep’s (Arjun Bijlani) life to take revenge. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the Jamai Raja actor said, “I am really thrilled to be associated with the show. The makers have assured me that it’s going to be a performance-oriented role. The story will be moving ahead with my character. Joining a show mid-way is not quite my thing. But the strong role made me take this up.”

Nia also shared that there’s a major twist in her character. “The viewers will be in for a confusion. I am playing a girl named Anjali, who claims she is Arohi. So it’s going to be a twisted time ahead,” she shared with a smile.

Stating that she doesn’t want any of her qualities to come across in the role, Nia said, “I will be taking it ahead from where Alisha left Arohi. She will have the same vulnerability and innocence. Thankfully, I have a face that goes with such roles, but I don’t want Nia to be seen anywhere. Alisha has done a wonderful job as Arohi. And I want the audience to relate to me the same way.”

In her web-series Twisted, Nia had showcased a bold and dark character. The actor is now kicked about playing a seemingly stark opposite role. She said, “Revenge dramas are always fun. After playing a murderer, I would be now seen as a tortured girl. She has been betrayed by her loved ones. How she gets back to fight for all the injustice would be the crux of the story. I am glad to be back with such an interesting and strong role. I think such shows keep the audience hooked.”

When asked about the vibes on the sets, the Khatron Ke Khiladi star smiled to say, “This is the most silent set I have ever been on. There aren’t too many actors around. But Arjun has been a friend for a long time and I have known Alisha from Jamai Raja days. They have been really warm towards me and I am looking forward to working with them.”

