Nia Sharma to play the lead in Naagin 4

Ekta Kapoor’s popular fantasy-drama Naagin is set to be back with its fourth season. And the creative honcho has signed popular actor Nia Sharma as the lead of the show. This would be Nia’s first attempt at a costume drama.

Advertising

Announcing Nia Sharma as the face of Naagin 4, Ekta Kapoor tweeted, “Welcome to the world of Naagins “Nia Sharma” @Theniasharma #Naagin- Bhagya Kaa Zehreela Khel only on @ColorsTV Coming Soon.”

Excited about joining the franchise, Nia replied to Ekta saying, “And thank you a ‘million’ times for this opportunity @ektaravikapoor It’s an absolute honor and privilege.

And thank you a ‘million’ times for this opportunity @ektaravikapoor 🙏💯

It’s an absolute honor and privilege. https://t.co/knO7CW1OKf — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) October 22, 2019

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “Nia is not only one of the most glamorous actors on television but is also a fantastic actor. Since she hasn’t been part of any costume drama yet, Ekta thought she would surprise the audience with a new face on Naagin 4. The team is currently in the process of locking the script and other cast. The shoot should begin by next month as the series would only launch towards the end of the year or January 2020.”

As per the buzz in the industry, Alisha Panwar might be the other naagin in the show. Sources also shared that Anita Hassanandani could also get back reprising the role of Vishaka in Naagin 4.

Last month, Ekta Kapoor had teased fans with the first look of the show. Sharing a teaser on her Instagram, she posted, “Verified #NAAGIN4 ….TEASER Aaj #bigboss aur bahut jald #nagin4 …. only on @colors #colorsweekendgetsgoingagain.”

Naagin series started in 2015 with Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan playing the female leads. They reprised their roles in the second season before moving out as Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani stepped in the third installment. Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra and Pearl V Puri have played the male leads in the three seasons respectively.