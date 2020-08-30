Nia Sharma wins Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India

Nia Sharma is the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India trophy.

Actor Nia Sharma on Sunday lifted the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India. The Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt reality show also saw Jasmin Bhasin and Karan Wahi in the finals. The special edition, featuring champions of the past season of of Khatron Ke Khiladi, launched earlier this month after Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 wrapped up.

Apart from the top three, Khatron Ke Khiladi- Made in India also saw Rithvik Dhanjani, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Karan Patel, Jay Bhanushali and Aly Goni as contestants. Dhanjani, who was touted to be one of the strongest contestants, had to bow out mid-season owing to prior commitments.

Nia Sharma had earlier participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. The Naagin 4 actor had an interesting stint on the show. While she excelled in most tasks, challenges with water tested her courage. However, during the last week, she managed to fight her fear and excel in a water-based task.

While the actor managed to impress all with her strength, fashion enthusiasts were also in for a treat. Sharma made a statement with her stylish and bold avatar. Also, as part of the fun segments, co-contestant Haarsh Limbachiyaa was seen flirting with her, while his wife Bharti Singh tried to keep them away.

The stunt-reality show was filmed in India for the first time. Rohit Shetty got his own stunt team to plan some extensive tasks which was shot in Filmcity, Mumbai.

The five-week special edition series was brought in as a filler before Bigg Boss 14 hit screens. However, the Salman Khan-hosted show has been pushed, and will go on air only towards the end of September.

