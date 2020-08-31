Nia Sharma: All you need to know about Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India winner

Nia Sharma is the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India. (Photo: Nia Sharma/Instagram)

On Sunday, Nia Sharma was announced as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India. The 29-year-old beat Karan Wahi and Jasmin Bhasin to win the Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt reality show. The five-week limited edition series was, for the first time, shot in India and featured champions from the past season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Apart from her fearless and daredevil attitude, Sharma was also lauded for her style statement in the show. In a statement, the actor shared that winning the ‘Champion’ trophy was an answer to people who thought she was only about makeup and styling.

She shared, “What started off as a fun special edition, very quickly became my sole agenda. I gave my all to every stunt that I performed on the show. Also, the team always showed immense faith in me and encouraged me to go and give my best. I did not want to let go off the second opportunity that the channel gave me. I wanted to win, and I would not have been at ease with any other result. Winning the season brought a sense of happiness and satisfaction.”

As she celebrates her win, here’s everything you need to know about Nia Sharma.

What is Nia Sharma’s real name?

Nia Sharma’s real name is Neha Sharma.

Nia Sharma’s family details

Born and brought up in Delhi, Nia Sharma is the youngest child in the family. She is unmarried.

When is Nia Sharma’s birthday?

September 17, 1990

When did Nia Sharma make her acting debut?

A student of Mass Communication, Nia made her acting debut in 2010 with Star Plus show Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha.

What shows have Nia Sharma done so far?

After Kaali, she did a small role in Behenein. Her breakthrough project was Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, where she was paired opposite Kushal Tandon. After Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sharma played the lead role in Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin 4. She has also been a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. In the fiction space, she has been part of series like Comedy Nights Bachao, Box Cricket League, Killerr Karaoke Atka Toh Latkah and Rasoi Ki Jung Mummyon Ke Sung.

Nia Sharma’s web shows

The actor ventured into the digital medium with Vikram Bhatt’s Twisted. She also played the lead in Jamai Raja 2.0, reprising the role of Roshni for the ZEE5 web show.

Has Nia Sharma made her Bollywood debut?

Nia Sharma is yet to venture into the Hindi film industry.

Nia Sharma’s social media following

She has more than 4.6 million followers on Instagram, and 260K on Twitter.

Nia Sharma’s future projects

The actor is said to be one of the contestants of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 14. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

