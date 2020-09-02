Nia Sharma: I manifested the Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India trophy

Nia Sharma shared winning Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India became her life's agenda

Nia Sharma was announced the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India on Sunday. “I haven’t managed to sleep, as the phone hasn’t stopped buzzing,” the actor said. The Rohit Shetty hosted special edition also had Karan Wahi and Jasmin Bhasin in the finale.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Nia Sharma spoke about how winning the adventure reality show became her life’s agenda.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. How important was it to win Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India for you?

My last show (Naagin 4) ended abruptly, and that’s when I got a call for this show. Given it’s my favourite show, I signed it in the blink of an eye. Initially, I was excited about what outfits I would wear, how I would do my hair. Since it was happening in Mumbai, we got to have our own team. I don’t know what happened mid-way, and I decided that I want to win the show. It became my life’s agenda. I would be celebrating when I won, and devastated when I lost a task. Honestly, I would be zoned out while on the set focusing just on the tasks. I think I wanted it so badly that I manifested the trophy in my life. People might want to dilute the success calling it mini-series but I know what we have all gone through.

Q. The co-contestants believed you were fearless in every stunt. What was going on in your mind?

I am so glad that it came across. Honestly, more than fearless it was the energy of people around me. Everyone would put faith on me and tell me that I am going to kill it. It was pressurising but that also somehow pushed me. I also believe that luck plays a big factor. I knew Jay Bhanushali and Karan Wahi were the toughest. Jay unfortunately got eliminated just before the finale. As for Wahi, he performed exceptionally well in the final task. And seeing him, I just went berserk as I wanted to win it so desperately.

Q. But is it right, you don’t have any fear?

I already did a season, where I have frozen and cried before a task. When I am getting the second opportunity, I cannot harp on the same things. I calmed myself, and made sure I understood the brief well. Instead of making a hue and cry or getting scared I followed instructions. I think that really helps along with luck of course. I thought I would let my work talk for itself. Also, it was a limited season, and maybe people were a little laid back. So I grabbed the opportunity and paved my way to the trophy.

Q. You were also quite vocal about not quitting any task and even reprimanded contestants who aborted.

I think I never saw aborting as an option. It was very clear that you will not die while doing a task. The most, you might get a few injuries. So what’s the harm in trying? I would get jitters when I had to perform water stunts but this season, I went ahead and aced it. I think I took strength from my season’s contestants a lot. Not even one task was aborted by us. So I came with that belief, and of course I focused, learnt and unlearnt a few things.

Q. You got really emotional in the semi-final task, and were almost in tears. What happened?

When the stunt was briefed to us, my heart almost skipped a beat. It was dynamic and super tough, and the weather was also against us. I didn’t want to even come second, as I knew I had to win that task. Also, I was crying every moment, and also missing my father a lot. I think it was that force that made me kill that stunt.

Q. One learning from Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India?

After winning the show, I don’t think I ever want to lose again. As for learning, I have realised the importance of focus and being calm. A little bit of patience can take you far ahead.

Apart from Nia Sharma, Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India had Karan Wahi, Jasmin Bhasin, Jay Bhanushali, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Karan Patel and Rithvik Dhanjani as contestants.

