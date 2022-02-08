Nia Sharma dances at brother’s wedding, shares photos from the ceremony: ‘Nazar na lage’

Nia Sharma‘s elder brother Vinay tied the knot on Sunday in a beautiful function held in Delhi. The actor took to Instagram to share photos from the ceremony and also wish the couple. “And Like that, ‘TWO PEOPLE IN LOVE FOUND A WAY TO MAKE IT WORK’ *Nazar na lage* ,” she wrote in the caption.

In the photos, Nia and her family can be seen in a happy mood as they prep for the wedding. Be it the baraat or the exchange of garlands, the actor can be seen by her brother’s side. As the groom and bride opted for pastel outfits, Nia too complemented them by wearing a stunning white lehenga. While in one picture the sister-brother duo shake their legs, Nia can also be seen getting emotional as she welcomed the bride home.

Over the last few days, the Jamai Raja actor has been sharing photos and videos from the wedding preparation. Over the weekend, Nia had posted photos showing off her mehndi, while also giving fans a glimpse of the intimate haldi ceremony. Snippets from the wedding has also gone viral where Nia and her family can be seen having a gala time during the baraat. She also shared a candid mirror selfie video with her brother.

On the work front, Nia Sharma was recently seen in a glamorous avatar in Nikita Gandhi’s music video “Phook le”. As for acting projects, she last featured in ZEE5’s web series Jamai 2.0.