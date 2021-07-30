Newlyweds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar enjoy lunch date with Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin

July 30, 2021 11:12:04 pm
Newlyweds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar on Friday enjoyed a lunch date with their friends Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni. Post their lunch date, the celebrities took to social media to share photos and videos.
Disha shared a selfie also featuring her husband Rahul. The couple looked radiant in the selfie. Sharing pictures and videos from the outing, Aly wrote, “Lunch with my people”.
In one of the videos, as Rahul pulls up the cover from their dessert, Jasmin, like a kid, is heard squealing “wow”, as Aly and Disha laugh.
Check out photos from Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar and Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni’s lunch date.
While Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya started on a sour note in Bigg Boss 14, once Aly Goni entered the show, they became friends. Post Jasmin’s eviction, Aly and Rahul were inseparable, and their bromance had fans giving them the nickname, ‘RaLy’. Given their bond, Aly was also seen as one of the groomsmen at Rahul’s wedding.
