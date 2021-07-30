Newlyweds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar enjoy lunch date with Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni struck a friendship with Rahul Vaidya during Bigg Boss 14.

Newlyweds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar on Friday enjoyed a lunch date with their friends Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni. Post their lunch date, the celebrities took to social media to share photos and videos.

Disha shared a selfie also featuring her husband Rahul. The couple looked radiant in the selfie. Sharing pictures and videos from the outing, Aly wrote, “Lunch with my people”.

In one of the videos, as Rahul pulls up the cover from their dessert, Jasmin, like a kid, is heard squealing “wow”, as Aly and Disha laugh.

Check out photos from Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar and Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni’s lunch date.

Aly Goni shared a video, giving a glimpse of the lunch date. (Photo: Aly Goni/Instagram) Aly Goni shared a video, giving a glimpse of the lunch date. (Photo: Aly Goni/Instagram)

Aly Goni also captured newlyweds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar enjoying their meal. (Photo: Aly Goni/Instagram) Aly Goni also captured newlyweds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar enjoying their meal. (Photo: Aly Goni/Instagram)

Disha Parmar shared a lovely selfie also featuring husband Rahul Vaidya. (Photo: Disha Parmar/Instagram) Disha Parmar shared a lovely selfie also featuring husband Rahul Vaidya. (Photo: Disha Parmar/Instagram)

Rahul Vaidya tried the ‘pull up’ cake. (Photo: Rahul Vaidya/Instagram) Rahul Vaidya tried the ‘pull up’ cake. (Photo: Rahul Vaidya/Instagram)

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni enjoying their dessert. (Photo: Disha Parmar/Instagram) Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni enjoying their dessert. (Photo: Disha Parmar/Instagram)

Aly Goni shared a video of the lunch date with his friends. (Photo: Aly Goni/Instagram) Aly Goni shared a video of the lunch date with his friends. (Photo: Aly Goni/Instagram)

Aly Goni also posted a selfie also featuring Jasmin Bhasin and another friend. (Photo: Aly Goni/Instagram) Aly Goni also posted a selfie also featuring Jasmin Bhasin and another friend. (Photo: Aly Goni/Instagram)

While Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya started on a sour note in Bigg Boss 14, once Aly Goni entered the show, they became friends. Post Jasmin’s eviction, Aly and Rahul were inseparable, and their bromance had fans giving them the nickname, ‘RaLy’. Given their bond, Aly was also seen as one of the groomsmen at Rahul’s wedding.