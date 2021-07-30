scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 30, 2021
Must Read

Newlyweds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar enjoy lunch date with Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin

Ever since crossing paths in Colors reality show Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya have been inseparable. Aly was even one of the groomsmen at Rahul's wedding.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
July 30, 2021 11:12:04 pm
jasmin bhasin, aly goni, disha parmar, rahul vaidyaJasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni struck a friendship with Rahul Vaidya during Bigg Boss 14.

Newlyweds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar on Friday enjoyed a lunch date with their friends Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni. Post their lunch date, the celebrities took to social media to share photos and videos.

Disha shared a selfie also featuring her husband Rahul. The couple looked radiant in the selfie. Sharing pictures and videos from the outing, Aly wrote, “Lunch with my people”.

In one of the videos, as Rahul pulls up the cover from their dessert, Jasmin, like a kid, is heard squealing “wow”, as Aly and Disha laugh.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Check out photos from Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar and Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni’s lunch date.

Aly Goni shared a video, giving a glimpse of the lunch date. (Photo: Aly Goni/Instagram) Aly Goni also captured newlyweds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar enjoying their meal. (Photo: Aly Goni/Instagram) Disha Parmar shared a lovely selfie also featuring husband Rahul Vaidya. (Photo: Disha Parmar/Instagram)
Also Read |Rahul Vaidya on wedding with Disha Parmar: ‘Cannot wait to see how we are as husband and wife’
Rahul Vaidya tried the ‘pull up’ cake. (Photo: Rahul Vaidya/Instagram)
Photos |Inside Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni enjoying their dessert. (Photo: Disha Parmar/Instagram) Aly Goni shared a video of the lunch date with his friends. (Photo: Aly Goni/Instagram) Aly Goni also posted a selfie also featuring Jasmin Bhasin and another friend. (Photo: Aly Goni/Instagram)
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

While Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya started on a sour note in Bigg Boss 14, once Aly Goni entered the show, they became friends. Post Jasmin’s eviction, Aly and Rahul were inseparable, and their bromance had fans giving them the nickname, ‘RaLy’. Given their bond, Aly was also seen as one of the groomsmen at Rahul’s wedding.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

priyanka london summer
Priyanka Chopra’s fun London summer is what wanderlust is made of

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 30: Latest News

Advertisement