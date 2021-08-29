New mother Kishwer Merchant says faced lots of problems during pregnancy: ‘Haven’t been the best, with C section, anxiety and pain killers’

Actor Kishwer Merchant on Sunday opened up about the difficulties she experienced during her pregnancy and now as a new mother. Kishwer and actor husband Suyyash Rai welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Friday.

Posting a heartwarming photo of herself with the baby from the hospital, Kishwer, 40, penned a note, wherein she made a promise to her son that together they will make things better for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt) “My Bugs Bunny I know there have been a lot of problems .. I haven’t been the best , with the C section, pain killers, tiredness, anxiety and breastfeeding .. but like we promised each other today, we both will help each other in this journey and make things better for us , love you my son,” Kishwer wrote alongside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt) Kishwer and Suyyash shared the news of the baby’s arrival on their social media profiles along with an adorable click of their son, who they called ‘Baby Rai’. Kishwer and Suyyash captioned the photo, “27.08.21. welcome BABY RAI!!! It’s a boy. #sukishkababy.”

Kishwer Merchantt had announced her pregnancy in March this year. Calling it a “complete lockdown pregnancy,” Kishwer had in an Instagram post shared how she had imagined a different journey, but the lockdown allowed her to spend special time with her loved ones. Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai tied the knot in 2016. In another post, she had also spoken about the issues she faced during pregnancy. “It’s not all “Hunky Dory” !! A little about my pregnancy experience Cons : #thyroid #haemorrhoids #Itchybreasts #moodswings swings #stretchmarkoil Also talking about #zumba, working out and about eating mango , milk and ghee which is ok Pros : Last but not the least your partner which makes this journey amazing @suyyashrai #pregnancystories #merizubaani #sukishkababy #comingsoon,” she had written.