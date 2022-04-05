New mom Bharti Singh documents journey from experiencing labour pain to welcoming son, fans hail her strength. Watch

Comedienne-host Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are proud parents of a baby boy. The two welcomed their first child on Sunday. On Monday evening, the couple shared a video on their YouTube channel Life of Limbachiyaa’s in which Bharti Singh documented two days before delivering the baby. The video begins with Bharti talking about experiencing back pain.

She said in the video that she did not inform her family members or even husband Haarsh about the back pain because they would not let her go on the shoot the next day. A few minutes later, Bharti recorded herself from the sets of the show she is currently hosting. Soon, she informed that she is experiencing labour pain. A happy and excited Haarsh is seen hugging Bharti.

“I am scared but also excited. I haven’t experienced this kind of fear even before entering the stage,” Bharti is heard saying, in response to which Haarsh said that she is scared because it is her first delivery. “This is your first pregnancy, which is why you are scared. Next time, you won’t be,” Haarsh said, which received a funny look from Bharti who added that she is happy with only one child. However, Haarsh said he wants to have six children.

After the two reached the hospital, the comedienne tried to lighten the mood by cracking some jokes. Haarsh also gave a tour of the room. He said they had booked for a sea-view room but got a room that only has construction view. A nervous Bharti is also seen recording herself at 4:30 am in the morning. She spoke about how much pain she is enduring. She also said she is missing her family, especially her mother. The video ends a few moments before Bharti is taken to the labour room for delivery.

Sharing the video on YouTube, the couple greeted their fans and wrote, “Hamara baby boy is finally here, and he’s healthy. Hame abhi bhi believe nahi ho raha ki hamara baby is here. Dosto ye sachi ek sapne jaisa lag raha hai. The experience to become parents is kaafi zayada emotional. Itni khushi hume kabhi nahi hui. Apne baby ko first time hold karne ki jo feeling hai is the best. Aap log hume jiss tarha pyaar dete ho ushi tarha hamare bacche ko bhi dena.”

The video also received love from fans. Some of Bharti’s well-wishers called her a “strong woman” who made sure to entertain till the last moment.

“She is such a strong woman even after going through so much of pain ..she handle the situation in a very good manner,” a comment read. “Bharti in this vlog was soo inspiring. How she was in front of camera and entertaining us in the last moments before delivering also,” a fan wrote.

Another comment read, “Throughout this pregnancy 🤰 Bharti has shown how strong a woman can be. Hats off to Bharti🙌🏻🙌🏻to show the world what a woman can achieve.” “You r such an amazing lady ✨ Very hard working … You r an inspiration for many other woman ❤️ Great work Mam 😇 And many many congratulations to Both of you …God Bless you both,” a fan commented on the video.

Bharti and Haarsh got married in 2017. The two welcomed their baby boy on Sunday, April 3.