New bride Mouni Roy is resplendent in red as she returns to Mumbai with husband Suraj Nambiar, see photos

Actor Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar are back in Mumbai. The two were seen exiting the airport hand in hand. The couple also posed for the shutterbugs, who congratulated them on getting married. Mouni looked gorgeous in a red Benaras silk saree, while Suraj opted for a simple white kurta pajama.

Mouni and Suraj got married to each other on January 27. The two tied the knot in Goa in presence of their friends and family members. The two ceremonies took place as per Bengali and Malayali rituals. She treated her fans with adorable photos from the ceremony. On Sunday morning, Mouni shared photos of herself performing at her sangeet. “Dancing to the beat my my heart,” she wrote as the caption. At the function, she also grooved to Rowdy Baby song with Suraj.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are back from Goa. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are back from Goa. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Mouni is happy to be back to Mumbai, and this picture is proof. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mouni is happy to be back to Mumbai, and this picture is proof. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar posed for shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar posed for shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

A candid picture of Mouni and Suraj. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) A candid picture of Mouni and Suraj. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sharing photos from one of her wedding rituals, Mouni wrote, “I found him at last.” She added, “Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We are married!Need your love and blessings…” Her best friends Mandira Bedi and Aashka Goradia also shared stunning photos of the bride.

“Ecstatic to be with and thrilled for my fav people Mr and Mrs Nambiar,” Mandira wrote with a set of photos, which she shared on Instagram. Aashka, on the other hand, described how Mouni and Suraj’s relationship is like a song that she can hum forever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

“Cause I would write a song if I could… a song about your life @imouniroy And for @nambiar13 to walk into your life when that song is at its crescendo, as after crescendo it’s that silence where you don’t need words.. but the song continues.. in our hearts which is constantly blessing you two now and forever. She will love you with all her heart @nambiar13 and I know you will protect her.. FOREVER ❤️ You two are a song.. we will sing forever! Love you lots Mouni, cannot help but love Suraj more now…Sweet tears and a heart full of prayers,” she wrote with a stunning photo of the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashka Goradia Goble (@aashkagoradia)

Mouni and Suraj were dating since 2019. While Mouni is popular for several TV shows, including Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin, Suraj is an entrepreneur based in Dubai.