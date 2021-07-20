New bride Disha Parmar gets a rose-filled welcome from Rahul Vaidya’s family, watch grih pravesh videos

After singer Rahul Vaidya and television actor Disha Parmar’s lavish wedding, a griha pravesh ceremony was held at Rahul’s home. Videos from the ritual were shared on Instagram Stories by singer Aishwarya Bhandari Puranik.

In the videos, Disha is clad in a red salwar-kameez, while Rahul is dressed in a maroon long sleeved t-shirt with black pants. His mother performed the puja. Disha then pushed the kalash (a metal vessel filled with rice) inside the house and was showered with rose petals. The song Navrai Majhi played in the background.

Rahul and Disha got married on July 16 in the presence of close friends and family. Their wedding was followed by a reception, which was attended by several of their industry colleagues, including Rahul’s fellow Bigg Boss contestants Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Rakhi Sawant,Vikas Gupta and more.

Photos from their haldi, mehendi and post-sangeet functions did the rounds on the internet under the hashtag #DishUL wedding. It was last year during his time as a Bigg Boss contestant when Rahul realised his love for Disha. He conveyed his decision to the makers, as he didn’t have access to her. She accepted his proposal when she entered as a guest in the Valentine’s Day episode.