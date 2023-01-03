Netizens call out Shark Tank India judges for mocking Recode owners, refusing investment: ‘Making stupid faces and laughing at founders? Horrible’

The second season of Shark Tank India began on Monday. It saw the five ‘sharks’, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Vineeta Singh hearing the pitches from three businesses. While the first two pitches — Yeshoda Karuturi and Rhea Kaurturi for their flower business, Hoovu, and Sparsh Agarwal and Ishaan Kanoria for their tea business, Doorji — got investment from the judges, the last pitch of the episode from Dheeraj and Rahul for their makeup brand Recode couldn’t get any money from the ‘sharks’. And, this has irked people on social media.

Dheeraj and Rahul pitched their makeup brand Recode during the episode. All the sharks liked their pitch and also their marketing model, but none of them agreed to offer them money. Namita and Aman refused to invest in their business because their friend Vineeta Singh, founder of Sugar cosmetics, is in the same business. Vineeta also said she won’t partner with them since she is in the makeup business herself. Anupam and Peyush said they liked how they have grown their business but still there are flaws in their product branding.

Netizens found the reason for not investing in a business because your friend is in the same business ‘unfair’. Some were also upset with Aman ‘mocking’ the pitchers for not knowing English and Namita ‘making faces’ as Dheeraj and Rahul spoke.

One of the Twitter users, tweeted, “Clearly disappointed with Namita and Aman on the reason why they would not invest in recode. They were clearly mocking them. #boycottsharktank #sharktankindia.” Another wrote, “#SharkTankIndia Episode 1. 3 out of 5 Sharks didn’t invest on Recode JUST because it was a competing brand of SUGAR. I find this so lame, childish and unprofessional. Investing or not must be a financial decision – more so when you’re at Shark Tank.” One of them also believes that Recode will pose a stiff competition to Sugar in the next few years. “Watched Shark Tank IndiaS2 S2. Felt like Vineeta and Namita were a bit hasty in making decision/coming to a conclusion. Miss ashneer grover! The brand ‘Recode’ can be a potential competition to Sugar and a game changer after this episode. Surprised that it did not get any funding.”

Recode makeup deserved better than this. 15 cr FYI 21-22 with 6% PAT. You kidding me? Making stupid faces and laughing on founders? Horrible. I bet you this brand will beat Sugar cosmetics in 5 years.#SharkTankIndiaS2 — Bonny A (@jungleeejanwar) January 2, 2023

In first episode of shark tank S2, some sharks refused brand Recode in order to safeguard their relation with their friends. This denial was unfair unless it is not due to a flaw in their business model, vision

Missed @Ashneer_Grover @SonyLIV #SharkTankIndiaS2 #Entrepreneur — Namrata Shubham Mittal (@ShubhamNamrata) January 3, 2023

@sharktankindia @amangupta0303 why are u mocking and making fun of contestant?? I was seeing #recode makeup episode and feeling irritated while seeing u, when u making fun of those guys. Also @sharktankindia is it valid reason that my friend is in buisness so i am out — Rohit Choudhary (@RohitLannister) January 2, 2023

A viewer also called out Vineeta for mocking the Recode founders by sharing how her brand follows Recode on Instagram. A tweet also read, “@sharktankindia @amangupta0303 why are u mocking and making fun of contestant?? I was seeing #recode makeup episode and feeling irritated while seeing u, when u making fun of those guys. Also @sharktankindia is it valid reason that my friend is in buisness so i am out.” One of them called the way Dheeraj and Rahul were treated during the episode “horrible”. “Recode makeup deserved better than this. 15 cr FYI 21-22 with 6% PAT. You kidding me? Making stupid faces and laughing on founders? Horrible. I bet you this brand will beat Sugar cosmetics in 5 years,” read a tweet.

Shark Tank India season two is hosted by Rahul Dua. It has brought back ‘sharks’ Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Vineeta Singh. CarDekho co-founder Amit Jain has joined the show in place of Ashneer Grover and Gazal Alagh.