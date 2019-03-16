Neil deGrasse Tyson will return to TV after sex misconduct probe

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson will return to the air on two TV shows that had been put on hold for a sexual misconduct investigation.

The National Geographic Channel said in a statement Friday that Tyson’s StarTalk will return to the air in April with the 13 episodes that remain in the season.

The statement says Tyson’s other show, Cosmos, will return on National Geographic TV and Fox at a date to be determined.

Late last November, National Geographic Networks and Fox said they would examine reports that Tyson behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner toward two women. Friday’s statement did not address the complaints or investigation.

A message with a representative seeking from Tyson wasn’t immediately returned. Tyson said in December that he denied the allegations and welcomed the investigation.

He had written in a detailed note on Facebook, “I’m the accused, so why believe anything I say? Why believe me at all? That brings us back to the value of an independent investigation, which FOX/NatGeo (the networks on which Cosmos and StarTalk air) announced that they will conduct. I welcome this.”

He had added, “Accusations can damage a reputation and a marriage. Sometimes irreversibly. I see myself as loving husband and as a public servant – a scientist and educator who serves at the will of the public. I am grateful for the support I’ve received from those who continue to respect and value me and my work.”