Neil Bhatt tests positive for coronavirus, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin team isolated and tested

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin lead star Neil Bhatt has tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor is currently in home quarantine as he has only mild symptoms.

On Thursday, producers of the show Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar issued a statement saying that after Neil tested positive, the entire cast and crew were isolated and tested. As per the protocols, the set was also fumigated and sanitised.

“Actor Neil Bhatt who is an integral part of the TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, he received medical help and quarantined himself. Immediately thereupon the entire cast and crew were isolated and tested. The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol,” they stated.

Adding that they are in constant touch with Neil, who is quarantined at home, the producers added, “We are also constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to.”

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a remake of Star Jalsha’s Bengali serial Kusum Dola. The show deals with the love triangle between Virat (Neil Bhatt), Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma). Neil and Aishwarya, who fell in love on the sets recently announced their engagement, and had a roka ceremony in January. The couple is set to tie the knot in December.

The daily has been one of the most watched Indian television shows. While it was constantly at number three on the TRP charts for the last few weeks, the latest numbers suggest it’s on the second spot.