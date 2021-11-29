scorecardresearch
Monday, November 29, 2021
Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma to tie the knot on November 30, check out their dreamy pre-wedding video

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are set to tie the knot on November 30. Their pre-wedding video gives a glimpse of their chemistry. Have a look.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
November 29, 2021 8:54:48 pm
neil bhatt, aishwarya sharmaNeil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are set to tie the knot on November 30.

The wedding bug has bit television celebrities this season. After Shraddha Arya, Sanjay Gagnani, Poonam Preet, two more actors are all set to tie the knot. Neil Bhatt, who plays the lead in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, will get married to Aishwarya Sharma on November 30. Ahead of their nuptials, the two released their pre-wedding video.

The almost 3-minute video has Neil and Aishwarya stroll through beautiful locales, sharing some romantic moments. It also gives a glimpse of their fun side as the two indulge in some nok-jhok moments. The soon-to-be-married couple has also given the vocals for the video, crooning romantic numbers like “Zara zara behakta hai” and “Kya tumhe pyaar hai”.

Photos |Inside Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt’s roka ceremony

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THE IDIOT BOX (@idiotboxpictures)

Sharing the video on Instagram, Aishwarya Sharma wrote, “When dreams start turning into reality!! With a lot of love we made this and we feel happy to share our love with you all. Here’s to spreading love and joy…”

Also Read |Alia Bhatt announces Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani release date with video, watch Jaya Bachchan recreate K3G scene

Aishwarya recently shared photos from her mehendi ceremony. Dressed in a green salwar suit, the actor is seen posing with her family members. Neil was also seen having a fun time dancing with his family.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)

 

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma fell in love while working on Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. After dating for a while, the two got engaged earlier this year in a traditional roka ceremony.

