Inside Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s dreamy wedding, see first photos

The first photos of Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma after their wedding are finally here. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors got married in Indore on Tuesday morning. Their friends from the industry gave a sneak peek of the ceremony, which looked straight out of a Rajshri film.

Aishwarya opted for a red bridal lehenga with golden embroidery. She also wore a white dupatta with her outfit. The actor chose traditional jewellery to go with the outfit. Looking dapper as the groom, Neil chose a white sherwani with dhoti and added a red dupatta to twin with his bride.

Have a look at all the photos and videos here:

The couple had recently also shot for a dreamy pre-wedding video, which not only projected their chemistry but also showed their fun relationship. Their wedding festivities took place earlier today with a haldi and mehendi ceremony, followed by a sangeet. Neil and Aishwarya even took to the stage to dance their heart out along with friends at the party.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma fell in love while working on Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. After dating for a while, the two got engaged earlier this year in a traditional roka ceremony.