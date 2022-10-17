scorecardresearch
Neighbour couple charged in Vaishali Takkar’s death by suicide, note by the late actor found

After Vaishali Takkar's shocking suicide, her friends Vikas Sethi and Jhanvi Rana revealed Vaishali's wedding plans with her fiancé Mitesh.

vaishali takkarVaishali Takkar passed away on October 16. (Photo: Vikas Sethi, Jhanvi Rana/Instagram)

Sasural Simar Ka fame Vaishali Takkar’s death came as a shock to her family, fans and friends from the industry. The actor died by suicide at her home in Indore on October 16. Vaishali, who was supposed  to get married in December, has allegedly left a note behind.

A case has been filed against her neighbour Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha for abetment of suicide and investigation is going on. “A five-page suicide note was found at the spot in which Vaishali named Rahul for harassing her,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Moti-ur-Rehman was quoted by PTI as saying in Indore. Her family has alleged that Rahul has been troubling Vaishali since he found out about her wedding plans. The police are looking for the couple who were not found at their residence.

Her close friends, actor Vikas Sethi and his wife Jhanvi Rana spoke to Etimes and shed some light on his friend’s death. 

According to Jhanvi, she called Vaishali a day before her death and asked her for financial assistance. Vaishali told Jhanvi that she was planning to visit Mumbai post-Diwali for her wedding shopping and the late actor had decided to stay with Jhanvi-Vikas. Jhanvi recalled Vaishali telling her about Mitesh five months ago and said that she had spoken to him on video call. “He is quite sorted and sweet,” she added. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vikas Sethi (@vikass.sethi)

Vikas added that the two families were looking forward to Vaishali and Mitesh’s wedding, which was scheduled in December. He spoke to Vaishali on Friday and she had revealed to him that the dates will be finalised soon. Vaishali was also going to host a party and had made all the plans of her wedding shopping in Mumbai. At first, Vikas dismissed the news and asked Jhanvi to call Vaishali. When the calls went answered, they called Vaishali’s father who informed them that he was at the crematorium. “We froze and broke down eventually. Jhanvi was inconsolable,” he added.

