Nehha Pendse to tie the knot on January 5

After Mona Singh, it is TV actor Nehha Pendse, popular for her roles in shows like May I Come In Madam? and Comedy Dangal, who is all set to walk down the aisle. The actor will marry Shardul Singh Bayas in a traditional Marathi ceremony on January 5. Reports suggest Nehha will have her sangeet ceremony on January 3 followed by mehendi and engagement ceremonies on January 4.

Nehha had shared pictures from the first pre-wedding festivity, a traditional grahmukh puja, on her Instagram account on Monday. The 35-year-old actor looked ecstatic as she sat with her parents to perform the tradition.

Talking about her marriage, Nehha Pendse had earlier told IANS, “I am so happy to be in this phase. I am marrying the man of my dreams and entering a new and amazing family. They are beautiful humans and I can’t wait to start my life there.”

In an interview with Bombay Times, Nehha had also shared how she met Shardul at a friend’s party and grew fond of his caring nature. She said, “What drew me towards Shardul was his caring nature. He understood my fragile state of mind and soothed my broken heart. He proposed marriage three months after we started dating, in April. At that point, I was seeking more than just love… I was looking for commitment and marriage as well. He is exactly what I wanted in my man. I guess this (marriage) was meant to happen.”

Nehha Pendse has several Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi films to her credit. She also participated in television’s popular reality show Bigg Boss 12 but got evicted quite early. She co-hosted Family Time With Kapil Sharma with actor-comedian Kapil Sharma.

