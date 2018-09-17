Nehha Pendse: Saying yes to Bigg Boss 12 was difficult as I am a very image conscious person

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Nehha Pendse says she is anti-social. Bigg Boss 12 contestant Nehha Pendse says she is anti-social.

Popular television and film actor Nehha Pendse made a grand entry in Bigg Boss 12 last night. The actor has been part of numerous regional projects, and rose to fame with comedy show May I Come in Madam. Before entering the house, Nehha shared that she is quite nervous about her stint in the controversial reality show.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the actor shared, “I have been offered Bigg Boss earlier also, but I never showed interest. This time, I had quite a nice long conversation with the team where I shared my apprehensions. We weighed out the pros and cons, and the advantage seemed stronger. At times, for a greater good, you have to take a plunge. And here I am, all set to get locked in the Bigg Boss house.”

Talking about her fears, Nehha shared, “I am a very introvert person and quite anti-social. Honestly, it will get difficult to live along with strangers. But once you take a call, you have to be prepared. Also, I am a very image conscious person. That was my biggest apprehension of how would I be portrayed. But as an artist, inspite of being in the industry for a decade, not many people know about me. I am just a random actor for most. I may be a good actor but if one is asked to tell 10 things about me, no one would be able to. I want to change that and expose a part of me that no one ever had an access to.”

When asked if her consciousness would stop her from being real, the 33-year-old said, “Not at all. Firstly, you cannot fake it on a show like Bigg Boss. You might have a threshold of a couple of weeks, but then your true colours will come out. Also, I might be introvert but I have a voice of my own. I am an opinionated person and not scared to put across my thoughts. As for fights, yes, I would not want to get into everything. I will choose my fights and let go of things that cannot be dealt with.”

Ask her what ‘true colours’ of Nehha will we get to see, and she laughed to say, “I really don’t know. The situations in an average life and a show like Bigg Boss will be really different. Everything will be against me. So, even I am looking forward to seeing how things go for me in the show.”

Concluding the conversation by mentioning host Salman Khan, the Family Time with Kapil Sharma actor said, “He is the only greenery I see in my journey in Bigg Boss. I am only excited about the weekends, so that I can get ready and interact with Salman.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd