Bigg Boss 12: Nehha Pendse gets evicted from Salman Khan’s show

Nehha Pendse’s Bigg Boss 12 journey ended on Sunday night.

Nehha Pendse, who was said to be one of the strongest contestants, was eliminated from Bigg Boss 12 on Sunday. Nehha was nominated alongside Karanvir Bohra.

Nehha, Karanvir and Sreesanth were nominated by Bigg Boss himself after the trio took the kaalkothari punishment lightly. While Sreesanth left the house during the mid-week eviction and joined Anup Jalota in the secret room, Bigg Boss opened voting lines again for Nehha and Karanvir.

On Bigg Boss 12, Nehha Pendse came across as a mature individual who did not indulge in any controversy during her stint in the show. Before entering Bigg Boss 12, the actor had exclusively shared with indianexpress.com that it was a difficult choice for her to take up the show as she is quite an image conscious person. While she portrayed a positive attitude, Nehha was accused of not being her own person. She was also blamed for not playing the game actively.

Interestingly, according to an earlier poll conducted by indianexpress.com, the audience wanted Nehha to leave the show. The actor got 65 percent votes in comparison to Karanvir, who received 35 percent votes on our Twitter poll.

Popularly known as Sanjana from TV show May I Come In Madam?, Nehha’s other TV shows include Hasratein, Dushman, Comedy Dangal, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double and Entertainment Ki Raat.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd