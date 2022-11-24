scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Neha Marda announces pregnancy with stunning picture: ‘Finally god has arrived in me’

On Thursday, Neha Marda took to social media to announce her pregnancy. She shared that the baby is due next year.

Neha Marda has been married to Ayushman Agarwal for 10 years. (Photo: Neha/Instagram)

Television actor Neha Marda, on Thursday, took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy. Dressed in a red satin gown, the actor looked stunning as she flaunted her baby bump. Her husband Aayushman Agrawal also stood beside her in the photo.

The Balika Vadhu actor captioned the photo, “Shri Shivaya Namastubhyam 🙏 Finally god has arrived in me 🙏 Baby Coming soon 2023 ❤️❤️❤️.”

Neha Marda‘s fans and friends congratulated her on the big news and dropped sweet comments. Shrenu Parikh wrote, “Soooo happy for u guys😍😍😍,” while Chandni Bhagwanani posted, “Yayyyyy🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️.” Others like Anita Hassanandani, Smita Bansal, Maera Mishra, Vikaas Kalantari, among others congratulated the actor.

Also Read |Bhediya: Ahead of Varun Dhawan film, exploring the lore and lure of werewolves and shape-shifters in India

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neha Marda (@nehamarda)

 

Last month, Neha had denied rumours of being pregnant. In an interview, the actor shared that she’s gone back to her husband’s hometown to look after her unwell mother-in-law. She did admit that she would like to start a family soon.

“I am 35- years-old and since the time I was 30, I have been wanting to have a baby. But I understand that these things happen whenever they are supposed to happen. This year, however, I would want to fully focus on my mother-in-law’s health, so she gets better,” she told Bombay Times.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...

Neha Marda got married to Patna-based businessman Aayushman Agrawal in 2012, in an arranged marriage setup. Known for her performance in shows like Mahadev, Doli Armaanon Ki and Laal Ishq. She was last seen Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, which wrapped up last year.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-11-2022 at 12:37:12 pm
Next Story

Khatauli bypoll: Grappling with RLD, BJP faces heat from Muzaffarnagar victim’s kin

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Birthday boy Agastya Nanda, via the lens of mom Shweta Bachchan and sister Navya Naveli
Birthday boy Agastya Nanda, via the lens of mom Shweta Bachchan and sister Navya Naveli
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
X