Neha Marda announces pregnancy with stunning picture: ‘Finally god has arrived in me’

Television actor Neha Marda, on Thursday, took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy. Dressed in a red satin gown, the actor looked stunning as she flaunted her baby bump. Her husband Aayushman Agrawal also stood beside her in the photo.

The Balika Vadhu actor captioned the photo, “Shri Shivaya Namastubhyam 🙏 Finally god has arrived in me 🙏 Baby Coming soon 2023 ❤️❤️❤️.”

Neha Marda‘s fans and friends congratulated her on the big news and dropped sweet comments. Shrenu Parikh wrote, “Soooo happy for u guys😍😍😍,” while Chandni Bhagwanani posted, “Yayyyyy🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️.” Others like Anita Hassanandani, Smita Bansal, Maera Mishra, Vikaas Kalantari, among others congratulated the actor.

Last month, Neha had denied rumours of being pregnant. In an interview, the actor shared that she’s gone back to her husband’s hometown to look after her unwell mother-in-law. She did admit that she would like to start a family soon.

“I am 35- years-old and since the time I was 30, I have been wanting to have a baby. But I understand that these things happen whenever they are supposed to happen. This year, however, I would want to fully focus on my mother-in-law’s health, so she gets better,” she told Bombay Times.

Neha Marda got married to Patna-based businessman Aayushman Agrawal in 2012, in an arranged marriage setup. Known for her performance in shows like Mahadev, Doli Armaanon Ki and Laal Ishq. She was last seen Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, which wrapped up last year.