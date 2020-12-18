Neha Kakkar’s latest photo sparks pregnancy rumours

Neha Kakkar captioned the photo with the hashtag, #KhyaalRakhyaKar. (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

Neha Kakkar’s latest Instagram photo has sparked pregnancy rumours on social media. In the photo, the Indian Idol host is seen flaunting what looks like a baby bump. While Neha looks cute wearing a denim dungaree, husband Rohanpreet Singh is seen lovingly cradling her belly. She captioned the photo with the hashtag, #KhyaalRakhyaKar.

Rohanpreet, who also shared the same photo, commented on his wife’s photo, “Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu 🙈🥰❤️😇 (Will have to take more care now).”

As soon Neha Kakkar posted the photo, actors Jay Bhanushali, Karishma Tanna, Elli Evram and Kanika Maan among others posted congratulatory messages. Neha’s elder brother Tony Kakkar also posted a cute comment, “Main mama ban jaaunga ♥️🕺🏻😄 (I will become an uncle).”

While Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are yet to make an official announcement, a source from Indian Idol sets informed us that the photo is from a recent music video shoot. The new project is a version of Neha’s earlier song “Khyaal Rakhya Kar” that featured Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. The upcoming music video will star Neha and Rohanpreet.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh met during the shoot of the “Nehu Da Vyah” music video, and fell in love instantly. They got married on October 24, after dating each other for a while.

