Neha Kakkar tells Kapil Sharma why sister Sonu Kakkar replaced her on Indian Idol: ‘Whenever you leave…’

Singer Neha Kakkar took everyone by surprise when she shared a photo of herself flaunting a baby bump with Rohanpreet Singh, earlier this year. This was posted on social media two months after they got married. However, it turns out that it was a promotional poster for her song, Khyaal Rakhya Kar. In his latest episode, Kapil Sharma revealed that he was fooled as well, and had even gotten emotional.

Speaking to Neha, who was a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend, Kapil revisited the incident. He said in Hindi, “In between, Neha had shared a post on Instagram. She and Rohan were posing together with Neha showing off a baby bump and the caption was ‘Khyaal Rakhya Kar.’ I got so emotional, I’ve known her for years, so I commented on the post ‘God bless you.’”

“I even personally message her to send my wishes. She then told me, ‘Bhaiya, this is for a song,’” Kapil added.

In another segment of the show, Kapil Sharma asked if her entire family has a contract with Sony TV. “During Indian Idol this time, you went for a few episodes, and Sonu took your place. Does your entire family have a contract with Sony TV?” To which she responded, “Whenever you leave, you must always ensure that one of your own takes your place.”

Kapil also asked the numerous Kaanta Laga songs through the ages, starting from the 1970’s till Neha Kakkar’s rendition. He also made a cheeky jibe about the song and its innuendos, which left everyone in splits.

On The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek also took a dig at Neha for crying on reality shows. The singer, who was a judge on Indian Idol, would often cry after hearing about contestants’ trials and tribulations.

Krushna, in his character Sapna, sat beside Neha and lamented, “Mereko na bohot dukh hai, mereko koi pyaar nahi karta hai (I am very sad because no one loves me).” As Neha asked why, he responded, “Aap rona nahi, haan, main contestant nahi hoon (Don’t cry, I am not a contestant),” he said.“Maarungi (I will hit you),” Neha reacted.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on weekends.