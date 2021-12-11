Amitabh Bachchan clutches his heart after Neha Kakkar regales him with Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein on KBC. Watch

A new promo for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is here. The popular game show is entering the season’s final week and will feature celebrity guests such as Neha Kakkar, rapper Badshah, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, among others.

In one of the episodes, Neha Kakkar will sing the iconic song “Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein” from Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 1976 film Kabhi Kabhie. The original song featured vocals by Mukesh and Lata Mangeshkar and was penned the by legendary lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi.

Yeh hafta hoga hum sabke liye yaadgaar kyuki har roz hotseat par aayenge naye kalakaar! Dekhiye humaare #ShaandaarShukriya week ke entertaining aur exciting episodes #KaunBanegaCrorepati mein, Mon-Fri, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/BYcTcesFOP — sonytv (@SonyTV) December 11, 2021

Several of the recent episodes have hosted celebrities. The show recently completed 1000 episodes and on the occasion, Amitabh was joined by his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. His wife, Jaya Bachchan, also joined in via video conferencing.

John Abraham, Rani Mukerji, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Virender Sehwag were just some of the famous personalities who visited the set of the show and played the game.

The show premiered in the year 2000. KBC, which is an Indian adaptation of the British original Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, has been a small screen phenomenon ever since its first season. It is also credited with ushering in a new era in Amitabh career, which was floundering when he first signed on to host the show.

Kaun Banega Crorepati airs on Sony TV at 9 pm.