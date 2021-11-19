Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh address pregnancy rumours in the first episode of Life Of Kakkars

Playback singer Neha Kakkar‘s husband Rohanpreet Singh on Thursday night took to his social media platforms to announce the first episode of their YouTube series, Life Of Kakkars. The video is available to watch on Neha Kakkar’s official Youtube channel. The first episode is titled ‘Is Neha Kakkar Pregnant?’.

Sharing the new episode, they wrote, “Welcome to our world. Here comes the very first episode of ‘Life Of Kakkars’.” Neha and her brother Tony Kakkar are creative directors of the show while the title music is also composed and performed by the latter. The show features the entire Kakkar family along with Rohanpreet Singh.

The first episode on Life Of Kakkars that is called ‘Is Neha Kakkar Pregnant?’ starts with a montage of childhood photos of Neha with her family and then goes on to the Kakkar family addressing the rumour of Neha being pregnant. Each family member opens up about how they reacted to these rumours on social media. Neha in this episode also revealed that the rumours started as she gained weight after the wedding.

The singer also talks about why she decided to step down from the popular singing reality show Indian Idol earlier this year. She says, “I took a break from Indian Idol for many reasons. I wanted to take a break for some time as I thought I have been doing TV for four years regularly.” Her sister Sonu shared further, “People thought she took a break because she was pregnant, but she wanted to enjoy her married life, that’s when i judged the show for a while.”