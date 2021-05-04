Neha Kakkar revisits her struggling days with a throwback picture: ‘You can see how little I was when I started singing’

Neha Kakkar rose to fame after participating in the singing reality show Indian Idol. Though she was eliminated from the show, she proved her mettle and went on to deliver many Bollywood chartbusters like “Second Hand Jawaani”, “London Thumakda”, “Manali Trance” and “Tukur Tukur” among others. On Tuesday, Neha remembered how young she was when she first started singing.

The Indian Idol 12 judge posted a childhood picture, where she can be seen holding a mike with brother Tony Kakkar by her side. It seems Neha was performing at a religious event when the photograph was clicked. In the caption, the “Sunny Sunny” singer recalled her struggling days as she wrote, “You can clearly see here How Small/ Little I was when I started singing! And Not just Me, You can see @tonykakkar Bhaiyu too here, sitting ahead of Maa! And Papa sitting next to them ♥️They say these days na the “Struggle is Real” well in our case It Actually is Real! 🥺💪🏼 We Kakkar’s are a Proud Family! ♥️😇.”

Neha’s husband and singer Rohanpreet Singh was quick to respond to his wife’s post. In the comments section, Rohanpreet called his wife’s family “pure” and “grounded”. He wrote, “Kakkar Family Ka Struggle is Actually Real… That’s why You All are Still Real, Soooo Pure and Grounded as well!! Hats off!! Really Proud!! ❤️🙌🏻💪🏻😇”.

Tony Kakkar, who has also given some hit songs, commented on Neha’s post saying, “Ye kahan aa gaye hum, Yooh hi saath Saath Chalte.. 🥺🙏 Journey called ‘Life’ ♥️”.

Among her many admirers, singer-composer Vishal Dadlani commented, “So much love to all of you, @nehakakkar @tonykakkar @sonukakkarofficial and the family. The struggle may have ended, but the hustle never does! 🤘🏽 This is is still just the beginning, may you all conquer the world too.”

Neha, who is currently seen as the judge of Indian Idol 12, has taken a break from the reality show since it is being shot in Daman due to lockdown restrictions in Maharashtra. Along with her, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya have also refrained from flying to Daman amid the pandemic for the show’s shoot.