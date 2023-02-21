Judge Neha Kakkar returns to Indian Idol 13 but only to promote her song with husband Rohanpreet Singh

It’s been weeks since Neha Kakkar has been conspicuously missing from Indian Idol 13. Her absence had become a matter of worry for many fans. Many have speculated about her absence — with reasons ranging from discord with the production to her embracing motherhood. And now, trusted sources have shared with indianexpress.com that Neha is set to make a comeback to the show, however, it will be only be for an episode.

As per them, Neha will be coming in with husband Rohanpreet Singh to promote their new single “Gham Khushiyan”. The episode will have contestants sing love songs as the couple will judge them along with Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. “The singer will be shooting for the episode on Tuesday and it will air this weekend. It’s going to be a treat for fans, who have been waiting to see her back on the show,” the source added.

Giving details of what caused her to go missing from the show for so long, the source said that Neha Kakkar took a break for health reasons. She has also been trying to spend time with Rohanpreet and her family. “No one expected that the break would go on for so long. But we are just happy that she decided to shoot for an episode. We are still in discussion about her comeback to the show full-time,” they informed.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot in October, 2020. Ever since fans have been speculating about them extending their family. The singer had taken a similar break last season sparking rumours of her being pregnant. She was then replaced by her sister Sonu Kakkar on the show. This time, the reality series in Neha’s absence, welcomed a special guest every weekend, who joined the judges’ panel comprising Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani.

Indian Idol 13 kickstarted in September last year and has been doing fairly well in terms of TRPs. The show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.