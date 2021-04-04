scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 04, 2021
Rekha gives ‘shaadi ka shagun’ to Neha Kakkar, singer calls her ‘beauty queen’

Legendary actor Rekha graced Indian Idol season 12 for a special episode. The actor was seen singing, grooving and sharing some anecdotes about her career and personal life.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi |
April 4, 2021 1:00:26 pm
neha kakkar indian idol 12Rekha graced Indian Idol season 12's latest episode as a guest. (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

Everything was magical on the sets of Indian Idol season 12 when veteran actor Rekha entered the stage as a special guest. The actor treated Neha Kakkar with a hand-written note in which she blessed the singer and her husband Rohanpreet Singh for every happiness in the world. “I wish for you both more love than your heart can contain,” the letter read.

Rekha also offered the singer a ‘shaadi ka shagun.’

Neha, who got married to singer Rohanpreet last year, was overwhelmed upon receiving such special gifts from the Umrao Jaan actor. Sharing some adorable pictures on Instagram, Neha expressed how Rekha is a “Queen of hearts” who won her heart “not because she gave me #NehuPreet Ki Shaadi ka Shagun but because of how she is.”

neha kakkar wedding Rekha’s hand-written note for Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh. (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram) neha kakkar with rekha When Rekha draped a saree on Neha Kakkar. (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram) neha kakkar Neha Kakkar flaunting Rekha’s ‘shaadi ka shagun.’ (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

Contestants talk about meeting Rekha on the sets of Indian Idol 12

During the episode, which aired on Saturday, Rekha gifted Neha a kanjivaram saree and helped her to drape it as well. Later, Neha was awestruck when she saw Rekha give a magical performance on the stage. “When I saw her dancing… must say I have never seen anything like that ever in my life,” stated Neha on Instagram, who was seen teary-eyed during the episode.

“Also, I kept looking at her throughout the day. Beauty queen Rekha Ji, I am your fan forever now,” Neha concluded.

Not just Neha, Rekha also interacted with the contestants and gave them her blessings in the form of gifts. She not only danced on the stage but also showed off her singing skills after a contestant’s performance.

