Neha Kakkar: People who criticise remixes also dance to it at parties

Neha Kakkar will bring the house down with her siblings Tony and Sonu Kakkar on MTV Unplugged 8. The siblings will make the evening magical by performing on acoustic version of their original songs. While Neha and Sonu will take over the vocals, Tony will also perform a rap version of one of his tracks.

Ahead of the episode that will air tonight, Neha Kakkar spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about performing with her siblings, the growing trend of remixes and proving her versatility.

Excerpts from the interview:

So you are finally on Unplugged…

I have been waiting to perform on the show for a long time. I think the makers finally thought we deserved to be on that stage (laughs). It’s a special episode as I performed with my siblings. I think Tony bhai really knows the pulse of the audience. He has done a fabulous job with the music.

What was the emotion while you three worked together?

It was absolutely divine. We are very close as family. Even when we are busy with our individual work, we spend a lot of time together. We have always had the strongest bond. It was a proud moment to perform together on Unplugged. And the audience will also get to see our bond and chemistry in the episode.

For the longest time, you were known as the party singer. Did the tag affect you?

Yes, it has been a long journey. Initially, I use to feel bad but now I have proved my worth. I have sung all kinds of songs and most of them did really well. I thank my critics for they made me work harder.

A lot of your songs recently faced flak for being recreations of old classics.

Remix or recreation is still enjoyed by a lot by listeners. If it wasn’t so, the trend would have long gone. I think people who crib about remixes are also the ones who dance on it at parties. While recreations are good, it is also important to strike a balance. Tony bhai and I have done so many songs but all have been originals and even chartbusters.

Also, I don’t understand why composers and singers are blamed for it. People say today’s composers have nothing new to offer. But that’s not the truth. If a producer or director demands a recreation, that’s not the musician’s fault.

With the rise of singles and videos, singers have also become quite popular. What’s your take on the same?

Of course, it feels special. Now songs are no more identified by just the actors in it. I think it was long overdue. The love the audience has for us is unbelievable. I recently became the most followed Indian singer and the most followed female artist on YouTube. Also, with social media, it has become easier to connect with all my fans.

You have had a long journey in the industry. What do you see when you look back?

It has been a beautiful journey. I am living anyone’s dream. I feel I am just blessed to be God’s favourite child.

Watch the Kakkars perform on Unplugged on Saturday at 8 pm on MTV.