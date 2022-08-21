Neha Kakkar on being called ‘cry baby’ on reality shows: ‘No regrets about it’

Singer Neha Kakkar is all set to get back on television as the judge of Indian Idol 13. Ahead of the same, she will also be seen as a special guest on Superstar Singer 2. People who have followed Neha’s stint as a judge, would know how she breaks down quite easily. While a section of the audience adores Neha’s empathetic side, many even call her ‘cry baby’ for tearing up at the drop of a hat. In a recent interview, the singer said that she is emotional and has no regrets showing her emotions on camera.

Stating that she cannot blame naysayers as they may not be emotional, Neha stated that for them she may seem fake. She said that not too many people can empathise with others’ pain, but she has that side to her: “I have that quality in me and I have no regrets about it,” she told ETimes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

The singer also addressed the criticism around reality shows for promoting sob stories. Stating that it’s not ‘drama’, Neha added that the elements are added to make the show interesting. The singer further said that in this way viewers form a relatability with contestants, and said, “We are just showing on the show what happens in our homes.”

Indian Idol 13 will launch in September.