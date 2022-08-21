scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Neha Kakkar on being called ‘cry baby’ on reality shows: ‘No regrets about it’

Singer Neha Kakkar spoke about being called a cry baby as a judge and also addressed the criticism around reality shows for promoting sob stories of contestants.

neha kakkarNeha Kakkar is set to judge Indian Idol 13.

Singer Neha Kakkar is all set to get back on television as the judge of Indian Idol 13. Ahead of the same, she will also be seen as a special guest on Superstar Singer 2. People who have followed Neha’s stint as a judge, would know how she breaks down quite easily. While a section of the audience adores Neha’s empathetic side, many even call her ‘cry baby’ for tearing up at the drop of a hat. In a recent interview, the singer said that she is emotional and has no regrets showing her emotions on camera.

Stating that she cannot blame naysayers as they may not be emotional, Neha stated that for them she may seem fake. She said that not too many people can empathise with others’ pain, but she has that side to her: “I have that quality in me and I have no regrets about it,” she told ETimes.

Watch |Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh address pregnancy rumours in the first episode of Life Of Kakkars

 

The singer also addressed the criticism around reality shows for promoting sob stories. Stating that it’s not ‘drama’, Neha added that the elements are added to make the show interesting. The singer further said that in this way viewers form a relatability with contestants, and said, “We are just showing on the show what happens in our homes.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...Premium
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...

Indian Idol 13 will launch in September.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-08-2022 at 01:08:05 pm
Next Story

Research needed to help women athletes during menstrual cycles: Jhulan Goswami

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'

2

Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’

3

Release of 11 Bilkis Bano convicts: NHRC to discuss on Monday

4

P Chidambaram writes: Wish honourable PM will say

5

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ

Featured Stories

Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
Explained | From Donald Trump to St Xavier’s prof: what does it mean to l...
Explained | From Donald Trump to St Xavier’s prof: what does it mean to l...
Explained: What is NAFIS — and the story of how fingerprinting began in I...
Explained: What is NAFIS — and the story of how fingerprinting began in I...
Breather for Karnataka BJP after HC order on Lingayat sub-sect's quota de...
Breather for Karnataka BJP after HC order on Lingayat sub-sect's quota de...
After bypoll no-show, Akhilesh to visit Azamgarh to meet jailed Ramakant
After bypoll no-show, Akhilesh to visit Azamgarh to meet jailed Ramakant
In Taliban’s Afghanistan, girls fight back — attend secret classes, refuse to disappear

In Taliban’s Afghanistan, girls fight back — attend secret classes, refuse to disappear

Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'
Scene Stealer

Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'

Revdi and its journey from festivals to politics
Sunday Eye

Revdi and its journey from festivals to politics

Premium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
How to listen to FM stations on your ‘radio-silent’ iPhone

How to listen to FM stations on your ‘radio-silent’ iPhone

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, other stakeholders differ

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, other stakeholders differ

India set to face Pakistan: A look at their last five Asia Cups
Ind vs Pak

India set to face Pakistan: A look at their last five Asia Cups

Xavier’s VC on professor termination row: 'In a sacred institution, we need to be sacred'
ICYMI

Xavier’s VC on professor termination row: 'In a sacred institution, we need to be sacred'

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain sassy Goa vacation
Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s sassy Goa vacation
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement