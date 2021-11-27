Neha Kakkar is painting the town red as she poses on the streets of Paris with husband Rohanpreet Singh. See her latest photos

scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 27, 2021
By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
November 27, 2021 11:14:02 am
neha kakkarNeha Kakkar is vactioning in Paris with her husband Rohanpreet Singh. (Photos: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are currently spending quality time in Paris. Neha on Friday shared a set of photos donning a red outfit as she posed on the streets of Paris.

Neha captioned the picture: “On the streets of #Paris ♥️.” As soon as Neha dropped the photo, her husband Rohanpreet Singh complimented her by commenting, “Beautiful!!😍❤️‍🔥.”

Neha has been sharing several loved-up pictures from her Paris vacation with Rohanpreet Singh. She had also written how without the company of Rohanpreet, her trip to the ‘City of Love’ would have been incomplete. “City of Love #Paris looks BEAUTIFUL! But Only when You’re around, not without You My Love!” she wrote along with photos. In response to Neha’s post, Rohanpreet wrote, “I Love you the most My Love!”

The photos show Neha and Rohanpreet sharing a kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower. Sharing the same set of photos on his Instagram account, Rohanpreet wrote, “I love you more than people love Eiffel Tower! @nehakakkar”.

As soon as Neha Kakkar shared the pictures on her Instagram account, her family members, friends and fans posted adorable comments. “Made for each other,” wrote a fan, while another fan mentioned, “Treat to my eyes!!! You deserve all the happiness loveee”.

Neha and Rohanpreet, who tied the knot on October 24 last year, took to their social media platforms to announce the first episode of their YouTube series, Life Of Kakkars, where Neha, Rohanpreet and her family members addressed her pregnancy rumours.

