Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Neha Kakkar gets teary eyed after Govinda says ‘I am your fan’, watch video

The upcoming episode of Indian Idol 13 will see Neha Kakkar and Govinda dance on the latter's popular track “Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha” with Sunita Ahuja and Tina Ahuja cheering for them.

Govinda, Neha KakkarGovinda and Neha Kakkar will dance together on Indian Idol 13. (Photo: Sony Entertainment/Instagram)

Govinda, his wife Sunita Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja will grace the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 13. The arrival of Govinda has the audience and judges Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani all excited. Neha is even heard saying, “Our favourite Govinda is here along with his family. So pretty they both are.”

In a new promo released by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram on Thursday, Neha and Govinda are seen dancing on Govinda’s popular track “Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha”. Sunita and Govinda were all praise for Neha and the actor said, “Aesa dil chahiye acche artist ka ki kisika gham dekh k, takleef dekh k aapke aansoon nikal aate hai. (A good artiste should have a heart like Neha Kakkar, who often gets teary eyed after looking at a contestant’s sorrow and pain).” He added, “What an artiste she is, haan?. Sunita said, “I love you. She is a very emotional, very sweet girl,” and Govinda continued by saying, “Really we do love her.”

Govinda also requested Neha Kakkar to say her famous dialogue, “paise kamao, paise kamao.” Neha got surprised and said that she never imagined that Govinda would ask her to say a dialogue.

Neha got emotional and hugged Govinda. She further said, “It’s a big deal for me because the superstar whose dialogues I have been saying even before I could speak, is today saying that he is my fan. I think I became a superstar today.”

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 06:48:09 pm
