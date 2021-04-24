Neha Kakkar celebrates 6 months anniversary with Rohanpreet Singh: ‘He makes me fall in love with myself even more’

Singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh are celebrating six months of togetherness. The couple tied the knot on October 24, 2020, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. The two fell in love on the sets of their music video “Nehu Da Vyah” and decided to solemnise their relationship by taking the wedding vows.

On Saturday, the “O Saki Saki” singer shared a series of photos on social media where she is seen cuddling with Rohanpreet. The couple twinned in their black outfits and looked adorable together in the photos. Neha mentioned in the caption how Rohanpreet makes her fall in love with herself and called him “The Best Husband.”

She wrote, “Every Single Day He Wins My Heart. He makes me fall in love with myself even more.. Everyday! He says he loves me more than I love him but I wanna say I love him a lil more! Hehe.. 🥰🥰 @rohanpreetsingh You’re Genuinely The Best Husband Ever!! I’m really lucky!! Happy 6 Months My Lifeyyyy!!!! 🤴🏻♥️😍🤗😘😇”

Rohanpreet also shared the same pictures and revealed his phone’s wallpaper which features him with his wife Neha. He also thanked her for everything she has brought into his life. “Hey guys Today I wanna share my Wallpaper with you all and this girl in the wallpaper I don’t have words to describe How Beautiful This Girl Is.. In and Out both!! She is a Creator, Like how God created this world, similarly She Created My World, OUR World and Its sooo beautiful! Still can’t believe She’s Mineee. She’s the one that I Can’t live without. I wanna say “Thank You” for Every Single Thing You brought in my life and HEY MY PERSON Happy 6 Months to Us!! My Wifey @nehakakkar 👸🏻❤️😘🤗🥰🤩😍👼 #NehuPreet,” Rohanpreet shared on Instagram.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh often share love-soaked images on social media giving their fans a peek into their married life. Talking about her first impression of Rohanpreet, Neha has earlier said that she was moved by his kind behaviour towards everyone on the set of “Nehu Da Vyah”.

“My first impression of him was that he was so good to each and every person on the set. And undeniably, he was the cutest boy I had every come across. The attraction was strong. I think it was really in those initial moments itself that I knew he is the one for me,” Neha Kakkar said.