Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh play soon-to-be parents in ‘Khyaal Rakhya Kar’

Neha Kakkar shared the same image again but with more details and a new background. (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

Neha Kakkar’s viral photo with husband Rohanpreet Singh sparked pregnancy rumours on Friday but turns out, the photo was a teaser for their upcoming song “Khyaal Rakhya Kar.” The song releases on December 22.

The title is the same as Neha’s earlier song that was released this year which featured Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. Neha and Rohanpreet’s song is likely the new version of the older song and may feature the newlyweds in the music video.

Neha shared the image again but with more details and a new background. She captioned it, “#KhyaalRakhyaKar 22nd December ♥️😇😇.”

The photo had many congratulating the couple on what seemed like a pregnancy announcement. In the photo, the Indian Idol judge, clad in denim dungaree, was seen cradling the baby bump and was posing with her husband Rohanpreet.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh met during the shoot of the “Nehu Da Vyah” music video and fell in love. They got married on October 24 in Delhi.

