Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have a fist fight to promote their new song, watch video

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh surprised their fans by sharing a video of them hitting each other. As part of promotion for their upcoming single “Khad Tainu Main Dassa”, the Indian Idol judge is seen fighting with husband in the video. Given it’s a fake fight, the two come across as kids angry at each other rather than an aggressive couple at war.

Without giving any details, Neha shared the video on Instagram, using the title of her song as a hashtag. Taking a cue from his wife, Rohanpreet too replied with multiple emojis on the post. While reposting the video, the singer also added, “Hadd Hai Yaar! @nehakakkar,” on his caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

Neha Kakkar’s post was soon flooded with comments. While a few fans were worried about what led the lovers to indulge in the fist fight, most could not have enough of their cuteness. Manmeet Singh from the Meet Bros commented, “Haha. Cutest fight ever 🤣🤗😘,” while Rajat Nagpal added, “Nahi yaar nahi🤣.”

Recently the couple had announced the launch of their single on social media. Sharing the first poster of the music video, Neha had posted, “First Look/Poster of #KhadTainuMainDassa by Your Nehu and My @rohanpreetsingh 🤴🏻♥️.” She later posted a few pictures from the shoot and mentioned that the release date would be announced soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh met during the shoot of the “Nehu Da Vyah” music video, and fell in love instantly. They got married on October 24, after dating each other for a while. The couple even featured together in another single “Khyaal Rakhya Kar” post their wedding. On the work front Neha is currently seen as a judge on Indian Idol 12.