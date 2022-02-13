Neha Dhupia gets emotional about Rannvijay Singha’s exit from Roadies after 18 years: ‘Sonu Sood will do a great job, but…’

After winning the first Roadies 18 years back, Rannvijay Singha has been associated with the show in various capacities. Now, the show and Rannvijay are synonyms with each other. However, Rannvijay has announced that he will be quitting the show with Sonu Sood stepping in as the new host. Recently, indianexpress.com spoke to Neha Dhupia, who expressed that the news that Rannvijay wouldn’t be a part of Roadies anymore broke her heart. At the same time, she said that Sonu Sood is a perfect fit to fill in Rannvijay’s shoes.

“It breaks my heart, for sure. I am very fond of him. I spent half a decade on the show. I know Sonu is filling in for him. He is a very dear friend as well. I know he would do a great job. But… ah! Cannot explain how this feels. I think, one of the reasons why I used to watch Roadies before becoming a part of it was Rann. And I loved all the time I have spent with him. I am almost emotional saying it. But it is what it is. I am sure Sonu will be great as well. Onwards and upwards,” Neha told indianexpress.com. Neha has been a part of the show since 2016. However, she refused to comment if she will continue to be one of the mentors on the show.

In an interview with E-Times earlier, Rannvijay said that he could not be part of the upcoming season ‘due to prior commitments, Covid restrictions, date shifting, shooting in South Africa.’ However, he assured that he won’t be part of the show for “this particular Roadies” and that there is “no break” in his relationship with the channel. “I never thought it would become such a big thing. The channel and I never anticipated this,” he shared.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood is excited to be onboard for the 18th season of Roadies, titled MTV Roadies’ Expedition To South Africa. As the host of Roadies season 18, Sonu’s maiden reality television outing will lead the way for an enthralling new journey and guide contestants through the thrilling landscape of South Africa- through sandy beaches, mountains, rivers, bays, harbours, deserts, and dense forests.

“MTV Roadies depicts the phenomenal spirit of the youth, who dare to challenge their limits. The new season is going to be high on adrenaline and adventure and will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. The show comes with an infectious energy; something that’ll inspire me at every step to push my limits as well. I am thrilled to host the upcoming season and take the contestants through this South African expedition,” Sonu had said in a statement.

The shooting for Roadies Season 18 has begun in South Africa. It’s expected to go live soon on MTV.