After Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia quits Roadies: ‘Reasons best known to me and the network’

After Rannvijay Singha announced that he is quitting Roadies, co-judge Neha Dhupia has announced that she too will leave the show. Neha has been a part of the show since 2016.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Neha declared that she will not be a part of Roadies this year. “This year, I am not going to be a part of Roadies either. More than me, it’s just heartbreaking to see Rannvijay not being a part of it, and obviously reasons are best known to him and to the network,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

Sonu Sood was announced as the new judge of Roadies, replacing Rannvijay. Neha said that she has always loved the show but a large part of loving the show was Rannvijay.

When asked about the reason for her quitting the show, Neha said, “Reasons best known to me and the network.” However, she added, “Never say never.”

Neha had earlier spoken to indianexpress.com and shared that Rannvijay’s departure from the show was very emotional for her. She said, “It breaks my heart, for sure. I am very fond of him. I spent half a decade on the show. I know Sonu is filling in for him. He is a very dear friend as well. I know he would do a great job. But… ah! Cannot explain how this feels. I think, one of the reasons why I used to watch Roadies before becoming a part of it was Rann. And I loved all the time I have spent with him. I am almost emotional saying it. But it is what it is. I am sure Sonu will be great as well. Onwards and upwards.”

Sonu Sood has joined MTV Roadies in its 18th season.