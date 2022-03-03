Neha Dhupia on her controversial ‘her choice’ Roadies Revolution remark: ‘Can’t raise your hand…’

Neha Dhupia, who will not be a part of future Roadies seasons, recently opened up about her controversial remark on Roadies Revolution, which at the time had gone on viral on social media, resulting in a flood of memes.

A male contestant had claimed to have physically abused his girlfriend after discovering she had been cheating on him with five other partners. A livid Neha had asked the participant, “How dare you?” And she had then gone on to say that it was the aforementioned female’s ‘choice’ to do what she did.

Speaking about the issue in a recent interview to Pinkvilla, Neha said that her response had stemmed from the anger at the apparent domestic violence that had taken place, and it was not about infidelity at all.

“If it’s between domestic violence, not even about infidelity, but the choices that you make, then you’re going to be questioned on domestic violence. I mean, you can’t raise your hand on anyone,” said the actor, adding that her point about the subject got ‘misconstrued.’

Dhupia also opened up about the trolling she had gotten at the time and said that she was completely fine with all of it, until it got a bit too personal for her liking. “What makes me angry is when they go on at your children, your family…”

Neha Dhupia was last seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar thriller, A Thursday, in which she played a heavily pregnant cop. The movie also starred Yami Gautam, Atul Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.