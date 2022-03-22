Neetu Kapoor to make her television debut with Dance Deewane Juniors

Bollywood star Neetu Kapoor will soon be making her small screen debut with Colors reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. The show promises to bring “Deewangi More, Dance Hardcore”.

Besides Neetu, Dance Deewane Juniors will be judged by choreographer Marzi Pestonji and dancer Nora Fatehi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Ahead of the show’s grand premiere, Neetu Kapoor said in a statement that it is her aim to nurture young talent through the show.

“It gives me great joy to be part of a show that will give the upcoming dance prodigies a golden opportunity to showcase their talent. I see my role in Dance Deewane Juniors as a responsibility to nurture and support the little ones. I can’t wait to see them take on the stage,” said Neetu.

Children from the ages of four to 14 will get a chance to showcase their dancing skills on Dance Deewane Juniors.

The timing and other details regarding the dance reality show are yet to be announced.