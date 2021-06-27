Neetu Kapoor reveals ‘naughty’ Ranbir Kapoor once called fire brigade to their New York house: ‘He then got scared’

Ranbir Kapoor might have grown up into a shy, private person but mother Neetu Kapoor reveals that he was the most “mischievous” child one had seen. On the latest episode of Super Dance 4, Neetu Kapoor shared an anecdote from Ranbir Kapoor’s childhood. Neetu said that once out of curiosity, he raised a fire alarm when the family was staying in the US.

“Ranbir is so naughty… not now, but when he was a child. I think now he has straightened up. He was very curious. If I gave him a car, he would not play with it but break it because he would want to know how it was made.”

“So, once we were in America and there was a fire alarm and he thought, ‘If I raise the alarm what would happen?’ So, he did that and the whole fire brigade came outside our house. So, he got scared. He went to his dadi and requested her not to tell anyone that he had done that,” Neetu Kapoor shared with the show’s contestant and judges — director Anurag Basu, Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapoor.

At this point, Anurag, who has worked with Ranbir in films like Barfi! and Jagga Jasoos and is friends with the actor, said that Ranbir was “notorious” even today. Anurag was, however, quick to add that the actor has been raised by his parents as a “Sensitive, grounded” person.

“Yes, he still does mischief but I have to tell you one thing that I have worked with so many people… Ranbir has been raised so well that he is so grounded, sensitive, emotional that he just catches (emotions)…,” the director said, before adding that he had heard that Ranbir took his mother out for lunch with his first salary.

“Yeah, he did. Before that, I always used to take him but when he got his first salary he told me he wanted to take me out for Mother’s Day lunch. There we could fill our plates for just Rs 50 or 100. That was my best lunch ever that my son took me out for with his income,” Neetu Kapoor mentioned with a smile.