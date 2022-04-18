Neetu Kapoor is asked who’ll run the show at home now daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt is here: ‘Sirf bahu ki chale’ 

Yesteryear actor Neetu Kapoor is a happy woman. Her talented son Ranbir Kapoor recently married one of Bollywood’s top female actors Alia Bhatt in a private yet lavish ceremony on Thursday last week (April 14).

After the event and post-wedding festivities, she is all set to appear as a judge in dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. In a promo she shared on Instagram, she was seen talking about welcoming her daughter-in-law in her home to host of the show Karan Kundrra.

In the 16-minute video, Neetu can be seen talking about “sass” and “swag”, to which Karan responds by saying “sass” is coming because “bahu” is coming, punning on sass or saas (mother-in-law in Hindi). Neetu replies that not coming, the “bahu” is already here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

When Karan asks her who will rule the home between her and Alia, Neetu says “Khaali bahu ki, main chahti hu sirf bahu ki chale (Only daughter-in-law. I want her to have the last word).” Spoken like a perfect mom-in-law!

Dance Deewane Juniors marks Neetu’s debut as a judge on a reality show.

Earlier, before the wedding, Neetu Kapoor had spoken about her equation with her future (then) daughter-in-law. She told The Times of India, “My relationship with my mother-in-law was outstanding. She loved me more than her son and I know it.” She added that she hopes to “have the same equation with Alia because she is outstanding and amazing.”

Alia and Ranbir wedding was held in Bandra, Mumbai. The opulent and yet intimate event was attended by close friends and family members of the couple. This is one of the most high-profile weddings of the Hindi film industry ever as both Ranbir and Alia belong to reputed cinema dynasties.

“With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special,” Alia Bhatt wrote as she shared wedding pictures.