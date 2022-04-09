Neetu Kapoor on working with Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Whenever he wants me, I will be there’

Neetu Kapoor, who started her career as a child artist, has always been known for her dance skills. And now, she is here to judge Dance Deewane Juniors, a show that celebrates young kids and their talent. On the sidelines of the show, Neetu had a quick chat with indianexpress.com about her love for dance, and whether she, as a mother, would have allowed children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor to enter a reality show.

Given her expertise in dance, we asked if this was the perfect show for her to make her television debut. She sheepishly replied that it ‘was many moons’ ago when she was known as a dancer. Neetu Kapoor added, “I love dancing, so I also like to watch (these shows). I think I can contribute to it also with whatever experience I have with my family, with my husband and son also dancing. So I think with the experience that I have in my life, I can give the same.”

While the audience loves kids’ reality shows, there is always a criticism that kids are being pushed into reality shows at a very young age. Since Neetu Kapoor also started as a kid, we asked her whether starting early helps one or instead takes a lot from childhood. “I am no one to make a comment on that. Every family has its problems and restrictions, and we don’t know what makes them come to these shows. We can’t be a judge but I worked when I had to work for my family. I am no one to judge what makes them do it or their lives. Maybe there could be family pressure or they are attracted to stardom and showbiz. But they are trying something and we should encourage that,” she said.

We further asked if she wasn’t a star, she would have allowed her children Ranbir on Riddhima to enter a show like this. Giving it a deep thought, the actor replied, “If I had my way, I would let them study. But it all depends, if they really wanted to and put their foot down, I wouldn’t have stopped them. I would let them do it.”

Fans have loved watching Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor on-screen, however, we are yet to see her share screen with son Ranbir Kapoor. Now that she is on the foot working relentlessly, we asked if she plans to work with him someday, the loving mother smiled and said, “I would love to do it anytime. Whenever he wants me, I will be there. I recently shot an ad with him and just loved the experience.”

With the industry buzzing with news of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tying the knot soon. While she did not give any details about the wedding, Neetu Kapoor told that she loves the couple. “I just love both of them and they are amazing, amazing human beings. They complement each other really well, and they are amazing together. I am really hoping everything goes well,” she concluded.